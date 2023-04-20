Pearl Jam to play Xcel for 2 nights in late summer

ST PAUL, Minn. — One of the biggest rock 'n' roll bands in the world will return to Minnesota after nearly a decade.
Pearl Jam announced Thursday it will hit the stage at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, August 31 and Saturday, September 2.
The band's fan club, Ten Club, sells tickets to its eligible members.
General public tickets are being sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan which requires registration.
The registration process has begun and will continue until Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m.
The Verified Fan sale begins on April 28 at 10 a.m.
Pearl Jam is promoting its "new" album "Gigaton," which actually came out in 2020.
In March of 2020, the band postponed the North American leg of its Gigaton world tour because of the pandemic.
Last year, frontman Eddie Vedder suffered vocal troubles on tour and he has been taking nights off this year, which probably explains the Thursday and Saturday night concerts in St. Paul.
The last time Pearl Jam played in Minnesota was in 2014 when they sold out the X.
The band, who have been together for over three decades, and have 11 studio albums was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.
