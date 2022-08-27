1,350 tons of stage equipment hauled into U.S. Bank Stadium for Rammstein performance

Minneapolis is the first U.S. stop in the band's 12-city North America tour.

MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday is a first for U.S. Bank Stadium, housing their largest-ever pyrotechnics display. The German metal band Rammstein has brought 1,350 tons of stage equipment into the stadium to build a stage fit with fire cannons and its own elevator.

The equipment was flown on seven 747 planes from Europe before being transported to each city on 90 semis. Minneapolis is the first U.S. stop in the bands 12-city North America tour. It's also the first time Rammstein has played in an NFL stadium.

Nick Pain, the audio crew chief, says the scale of the production sets it apart from most. The stage is 200 feet wide, 100 feet deep and 120 feet tall.

"Some of these people, it's the first time they've worked on a big show. They look at it with wide eyes," Pain said. "It can be a shock for some people!"

It takes four days to set up. During the set-up process in Minnesota, some of the crew members visited the Minnesota State Fair.