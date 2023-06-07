Rehearsals underway for First Avenue's first Rock Lottery

Reiki Hall is one of 25 music artists given 48 hours to rehearse before performing Friday at the iconic concert venue.

MINNEAPOLIS — Some of the biggest names in music have performed at First Avenue and now 25 Twin Cities artists are getting the opportunity to perform on the same legendary stage, as First Avenue hosts its first Rock Lottery.

"It's something that other cities have," explained James Taylor, who books artists for the iconic concert venue. "There's one in Brooklyn. I know Austin, Texas, has one. I believe there was one in Seattle. But the idea is to get a bunch of musicians who've never played in bands together before to get 48 hours to form a band, practice and play a show on the First Avenue stage."

The event will feature a mix of instrumentalists and vocalists. The artists met Wednesday night, many of them for the first time, and were split into five bands. Now, it's up to them to book rehearsal venues and create four songs, or a roughly 25-minute performance, by Friday's deadline.

Minneapolis-based artist and producer Reiki Michael Hall met with his newly formed band Thursday in a south Minneapolis studio basement, blocks from George Floyd Square.

"We have 48 hours to create three original songs and one cover," he said. "That's a very short time."

Like many Twin Cities artists, Hall has performed a couple of times at First Avenue's smaller venue, 7th Street Entry. In fact, he's part of another show, Jake Giller & Friends, coming up on July 25.

But he's never performed on the main stage.

A former Loews Hotel bellman and valet, he often watched as people lined the streets to see worldwide stars perform - many of whom stayed at the hotel.

"On those long days where I'm like, 'I'm going to have to shine shoes, I have to bring up bags to the room,' … there was just a level of [fear of missing out]," Hall said. "I want to perform. Like, how do I make this possible?"

Note by note, rehearsal by rehearsal, it's been five years since Hall's hotel days. He's released several professionally produced songs and is actively involved in the Twin Cities music scene.

He says he doesn't take for granted the fact that First Avenue chose him and only 24 others for the Rock Lottery.

"So far, I wrote an original kind of about my story," Hall said. "That's probably going to be the one we close with because I might cry … We also have a cover of 'Dark Red' by Steve Lacy."

To make it full circle, Reiki has booked the performer's suite at Loews Hotel, where he plans to rehearse at least once with the band before the show - and relax thereafter.

The Rock Lottery is Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. First Avenue says it is paying the artists and musicians for their talents and time.

