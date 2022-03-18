Roger Waters' 'This Is Not A Drill' tour headed for Target Center

The former Pink Floyd bassist and prolific songwriter brings his latest thematic show to the Twin Cities July 30.

MINNEAPOLIS — The bassist, songwriter and creative force behind Pink Floyd's "The Wall" is back on the road with a new show, and headed for the Twin Cities this summer.

Roger Waters will bring his "This Is Not A Drill - 2022" tour to Target Center July 30. Tickets for the In The Round show are on sale now, and available through rogerwaters.com.

"This Is Not A Drill" is described by Waters as "a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT AND SHARE our precious and precarious planet home."

Waters says the show's set list will include about a dozen songs from Pink Floyd's golden era, plus new thematic works that reflect the times we live in.

“It’ll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred. My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock and roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself,” Waters told Rolling Stone in 2019, just before the show was set to hit the road in 2020. Like many other large-scale events, the tour was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

