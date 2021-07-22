Rolling Stones return to Minnesota, U.S. Bank Stadium Oct. 24

The stop for their "No Filter" tour was rebooked after a May 2020 date was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fans of the Rolling Stones will finally get a bit of satisfaction, with news the venerable rock and roll band is coming to Minnesota and the Twin Cities in October.

Mick, Keith and the boys announced Thursday they are booked to play U.S. Bank Stadium on October 24 as part of a 13-date leg that will take them from St. Louis to Austin, Texas on the band's "No Filter" tour.

﻿“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!”, said lead singer Mick Jagger in a press release.

"We're back on the road! See you there," added the seemingly indestructible guitar player Keith Richards.

The Stones were originally booked to play The Bank May 16, 2020 but that date and others were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band had been coy about promoting that show, placing an ice sculpture with the iconic Rolling Stones tongue and lips logo on Nicollet Mall.

Tickets for the 2020 concert will be honored at the rescheduled show, with additional ticket on sale at the Rolling Stones home page, or at Ticketmaster.com.