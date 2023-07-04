Twins Postgame Concert Series to feature T-Pain, Carly Pearce

The hip-hop icon and country chanteuse will perform 75-minute sets following Twins games on June 15 and Aug. 24, respectively.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are mixing baseball with a bit of music, announcing two concerts headlining the club's 2023 Postgame Concert Series at Target Field.

Hip-Hop icon T-Pain will perform a 75-minute set following the Twins' June 15 game against Detroit, while Carly Pearce will play after the Aug. 24 home contest against Texas. Both shows will start approximately 20 minutes after the final out.

Admission to both the T-Pain and Carly Pearce postgame shows are free for anyone holding a ticket to those respective Twins games. Those interested in tickets – including a special concert package – are encouraged to check out the options at either twins.com/tpain or twins.com/carly.

T-Pain is a Grammy-winning Hip-Hop, rap and R&B performer who has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold out shows across multiple continents. He owns his own record label, hosts his own podcast and dabbles in drift driving, acting and writing.

He was just in Minnesota in September of 2022 to perform a short set at halftime of the Vikings-Packers game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Carly Pearce has lived a country song, leaving her home in Kentucky at age 16 to take a job at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. That adventure was jumping off point for a music career that includes four No. 1 country radio singles, platinum-selling albums and membership in the Grand Ole Opry. Pearce is currently out on tour with Blake Shelton.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: