The Killers to play First Avenue on the eve of TC Summer Fest

MINNEAPOLIS — The Killers will be headlining the first night of TC Summer Fest, but fans will also have a chance to see a more intimate show at one of the state's most iconic venues.
First Avenue announced Thursday on Instagram that the band will play there Thursday, July 13 – one night before taking over Target Field. Tickets will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. and will start at $95, according to the band's website.
Back in May, the Killers were announced as one of the headliners for Target Field's inaugural TC Summer Fest – a two-day concert series featuring several bands each night. Imagine Dragons will headline the second night on Saturday, July 15.
Other big names on the festival lineup include The Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie, Cannons, Chelsea Cutler, Em Beihold and Talk. Tickets are still available.
The Killers are one of several major acts stopping by the Twin Cities this summer. Check out the KARE 11 spring/summer calendar to see what other musical acts are playing this summer.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.