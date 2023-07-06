The Killers to play First Avenue on the eve of TC Summer Fest

Tickets will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. and will start at $95, according to the band's website.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Killers will be headlining the first night of TC Summer Fest, but fans will also have a chance to see a more intimate show at one of the state's most iconic venues.

First Avenue announced Thursday on Instagram that the band will play there Thursday, July 13 – one night before taking over Target Field. Tickets will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. and will start at $95, according to the band's website.

Back in May, the Killers were announced as one of the headliners for Target Field's inaugural TC Summer Fest – a two-day concert series featuring several bands each night. Imagine Dragons will headline the second night on Saturday, July 15.

Other big names on the festival lineup include The Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie, Cannons, Chelsea Cutler, Em Beihold and Talk. Tickets are still available.

The Killers are one of several major acts stopping by the Twin Cities this summer. Check out the KARE 11 spring/summer calendar to see what other musical acts are playing this summer.

