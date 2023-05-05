'Today' show announces summer concert lineup

NEW YORK — Live music is returning to Rockefeller Plaza this summer.
NBC's "Today" announced its 2023 "Citi Concert Series" lineup Friday morning.
The Jonas Brothers will kick off the series of musical performances on Friday, May 12.
This summer’s roster features performances by Niall Horan, Big Time Rush, Chance the Rapper, Kim Petras, Karol G, Twice, Dan + Shay, Reneé Rapp, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Jon Batiste and more.
'Today' Summer Concert Series
- May 12 - Jonas Brothers
- June 2 - Big Time Rush
- June 9 - Niall Horan
- June 15 - Chance the Rapper
- June 23 - Kim Petras
- June 30 - Karol G
- July 5 - Twice
- July 21 - Dan + Shay
- July 28 - Reneé Rapp
- Aug. 11 - Kelsea Ballerini
- Sept. 1 - Darius Rucker
TBD
- Kelly Clarkson
- Jon Batiste
NBC said to attend the concerts, viewers can register for Fan Passes on Friday, May 5, at TODAY.com/Concerts. Fan Passes give fans priority access to the show, ahead of general admission.
If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the general admission line on the morning of the concert, and those fans will be admitted if space permits.
The "Today" concert series will be located at 48th Street and Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.
