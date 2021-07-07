WE Fest announces 2021 festival lineup

The three-day country music festival is returning to Detroit Lakes Aug. 5-7.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Country music fans, mark your calendars and pack up your tents because WE Fest is back in 2021!

From Aug. 5-7, the gathering known as "the world's largest county music and camping festival" will open the gates for fans to enjoy a long weekend of both local and national music acts.

Headliners for the festival's 37th annual three-day event include Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton. WE Fest will be back at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes.

Other acts include Russell Dickerson, LANCO, Maddie & Tae and Eli Young Band. Singer-songwriter and CMT personality Kellie Pickler will be the emcee.

This year, WE Fest has made some improvements to the 400+ acre event home, including moving the General Admission area 200 feet closer to the Main stage, new renovations and additions to the food and beverage service areas, and an expanded shopping area known as the "Trading Post."

“WE Fest is an important piece of the community so we’re bringing back the personal, local touch,” said Matt Mithun, the longtime owner of Soo Pass Ranch, who will serve as festival director for the first time this year.

“It’s critical for us to be here and keep this thing going for the long term.”

A kickoff party will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, featuring The Cadillac Three.