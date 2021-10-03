WE Fest announces 2021 lineup

Headliners for the country music festival, which was canceled in 2020, include Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The organizers of WE Fest, Minnesota's largest country music festival, have a history of coming up with catchy phrases based on the calendar year.

A suggestion for this year's fest... how about "Gettin' er done in '21"?

After the three-day country bash was canceled in 2020, WE Fest is roaring back with big plans, and big names. Headlining the main stage at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes on Aug. 5-7 are Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton.

Other acts booked include LANCO, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band, The Cadillac Three, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Ingrid Andress, High Valley, RaeLynn, Larry Fleet, Shy Carter, Kameron Marlowe, 32 Below, Erin Grand, Shane Martin, Trip Wire, and Slamabama. Singer, actress and television personality Kellie Pickler will serve as WE Fest emcee.

Unlike many other events in 2020, the WE Fest cancellation was not tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 cancellation was originally announced in Nov. 2019, after Live Nation took over ownership of the festival and chose to take 2020 off as a "planning year."

In order to do the best possible job we can, we will be using 2020 as a planning year. We are excited to continue the tradition and bring an even bigger and better festival to country music fans in the summer of 2021. We look forward to seeing you then! — WE Fest (@wefestmn) November 4, 2019

Organizers say along with the classic elements of WE Fest in 2021 will be new attractions and improvements to the grounds. One change is an expanded General Admission area that will bring fans 200 feet closer to the stage.

Tickets and camping passes are now on sale, with a special offer of four 3-day General Admission passes for $375. That offer is good through Sunday, March 21 at 10 p.m.