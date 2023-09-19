WE Fest drops lineup for 2024, tickets on sale Wednesday

Minnesota's big dog of country music fests is tapping into a mix of trailblazing artists, chart toppers and old school faves.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Cleanup from Minnesota's biggest annual country bash at Soo Pass Ranch is likely just wrapping up, but organizers of WE Fest are already taking the wraps off the 2024 lineup.

Main stage artists for next summer's fest, Aug. 1-3, include Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum and Eric Church, with supporting artists including Carly Pearce, Elle King, Trace Adkins, Lonestar, Paul Cauthen and The Bellamy Brothers. Returning to handle emcee duties is Cowboy Troy.

Lineups for the bonus Wednesday night pre-party concert, the Bacardi Country Club Stage, and the Barn Stage are to be announced in the coming months. WE Fest says the goal is to present a mix of chart-toppers, trailblazing artists and old-school classic country favorites.

Tickets, camping passes and add-on experience packages go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 via the WE Fest website. Those with pre-sale passcodes can grab their tickets and add-ons beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19.

