Winstock county music festival moves to August 2021, allowing for 'a healthier Minnesota'

Headliners for the fest are Luke Combs and Sam Hunt. Organizers say just 5,000 tickets are still available.

WINSTED, Minn. — A country music festival with a history of opening the summer concert schedule is moving to a late summer slot, saying the two-month delay will allow for "a healthier Minnesota."

Winstock 2021 is set for August 20 and 21, with Luke Combs and Sam Hunt secured as headliners. It was originally scheduled for June 18-19. Darius Rucker was previously set to headline but could not adapt his touring schedule to fit the new dates. Net proceeds from the two-day fest, which has been held every year since 1994 (except 2020), benefits the education of children at Holy Trinity Schools in Winsted.

"We are focused on having Winstock in 2021, and by gaining over two months, we can work towards a safer event for guests, artists, volunteers and our community," said Winstock committee chairman Dave Danielson. "COVID has hit us hard, and we want to make every effort possible to have a normal Winstock and a great celebration for everyone."

Organizers say Winstock Tickets and camping reservations from the original June 18-19 dates are automatically transferred and valid for the new August dates. Ticket orders will be mailed in early June.

Here is the entire Winstock 2021 lineup.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20

GATES OPEN AT 2:00 PM

SAM HUNT

CHRIS JANSON

RUNAWAY JUNE

DREW BALDRIDGE

ERIC CHESSER

LAINEY WILSON



SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

GATES OPEN AT 9:30 AM

LUKE COMBS

BRETT ELDREDGE

BIG & RICH WITH COWBOY TROY

SHENANDOAH

PHIL VASSAR

BOBBY VANDELL'S REAL MEN OF COUNTRY

DREW PARKER

