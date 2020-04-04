The film is directed by Minneapolis-based Phillip Harder

The new feature-length film, Tuscaloosa, is a coming-of-age story set in 1971 Alabama. However, the film was made by a number of Minnesota-based production crew members, including director Phillip Harder. It was also filmed right here in Minnesota.

Harder, an award-winning veteran music video director, has worked with many national recording artists including Prince, Foo Fighters and Matchbox Twenty.

He was joined by Minneapolis technology veteran, Patrick Riley, and Minneapolis-based executive producers, Dan Riley and Erik Helgeson.

The film includes original material from the Minnesota band Low.

Some locations in the film were shot at Carleton College, downtown Northfield and parts of Northeast Minneapolis.