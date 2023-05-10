'Schitt’s Creek' actor Emily Hampshire makes magic in new comic

Between new TV shows and movies — and years on the clock as Stevie Budd at Schitt’s Creek Motel — Hampshire's book brings yet another relatable character to life.

“Amelia is not not me,” she said. “That was kind of where Amelia came from — the black sheep of this very famous family of super witches. She gets kicked out, cut out of the show, and because her magic is a little off-brand, she has to find her own kind of magic that had been percolating.”

Amelia the character, the black sheep of her famous witch family, was fully conceived from a night of guilty-pleasure television. Hampshire said that an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” made her think: If she had been born into a similar situation, she had no doubt she'd be "kicked off the show" — just like Amelia, sort of.

“[As a kid] I didn't feel like there were comics for me as much as there were for my brother,” she said. “I liked the misfits in the kind of YA books like 'Ramona' or Judy Blume, so I wanted to take that misfit character and put her into graphic novels for my younger self. Like, if there was a graphic novel I would want to read as a kid, it would be this.”

Hampshire’s first graphic novel, “Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch,” ( Z2 Comics, April 2023 ) was born from a juxtaposition of childhood reminiscing and a present-day viewing of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“I was approached to do a comic book, which I'd never thought about in my life,” Hampshire said. “I've been writing a lot for television and stuff, but not comic books.”

Between filming new television shows and movies — and several years on the clock as Stevie Budd at the Schitt’s Creek Motel — the Canadian actor recently found herself in a position to bring yet another extremely relatable character to life.

For a self-identifying "misfit,” Emily Hampshire has really never been more popular.

'turbo-weirdo energy' :

With her own magic percolating during the book's early stages, Hampshire was paired with Minnesota’s own Eliot Rahal, an already well-known voice in the comic book world.

“I had a hard time finding my people,” Hampshire said. “Eliot, right away, had a 13-year-old girl inside of him that rivaled my own.”

“I think we both have like, turbo-weirdo energy,” Rahal said. “She's a really driven person and so am I; I think we just kind of connected on that level.”

Rahal, who has joined up with other notable names — like musician and actor Machine Gun Kelly, and comedy duo Cheech & Chong — on comics in the past, spent the last few years beside Hampshire, helping translate her vision from brain to pen to paper.

Transferring passages back and forth in the process, a team of talented artists and illustrators would also go on to back the project.

Artists like Kristen Gudsnuk, who went from panel to panel hiding so-called “Easter eggs” in her illustrations, drawing inspiration from things like “Schitt’s Creek,” and Rahal’s daughter, Olive. The pair was ultimately looking for someone with the “right kind” of humor to join the team, unequivocally meeting that match in Gudsnuk.

But as they say, “It takes a village,” and the same is true for building comic books. Rounding out Amelia’s team of artists were Ames Liu, Fred Stressing, Jarrett Williams and Stephanie Mided.

“The joy of comics is that collaborative process,” Rahal said. “There's little jokes all over the place. That was really fun to do, especially with a book that's geared toward a younger audience where you can be kind of silly and fun in that way.”

Rahal has written comics all across the genre spectrum, but “Amelia” was the first opportunity he’s had to dip his toes into more young-adult content.

“I've been working in comics for 10 years,” he said. “I've done a lot of really weird and strange work, creator-owned work, so I just have a lot of understanding of working with a person's vision and helping translate that to the medium in a way that allows the artist to also grab hold of it.