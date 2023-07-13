Nowhere to go but up for Tommy Prine with debut album, 'This Far South'

Artist Tommy Prine is bringing his tour to 7th Street Entry, where he'll share stories of life and loss, including the death of his father, folk legend John Prine.

Well, Prine has climbed that mountain. But he admits he couldn't have done it without a little nudge. “They're like, ‘You need to grow up, dude, and be an artist because we know that's what you should be,’” Prine said. “I finally came around…and I’m glad I did.”

“When you see it on the ground every day, it’s like, ‘I don’t know if this is a mountain I want to climb.’”

Arguably, Prine is exactly where he’s supposed to be, and by most accounts, the only argument happened between Prine and himself.

Like all of us, Prine has seen a lot of ups and downs over the course of the last few years, the exact timeline, version and extent of which, brought him exactly to where he is today.

“It was kind of like the absolute bottom of the list of things that I had even considered,” Prine said. “Not because I didn't think that I wanted to, it's just that I didn't think I could – and like it.”

When it comes to making a career out of playing music, 27-year-old singer-songwriter Tommy Prine is still relatively new at getting his show on the road.

Prine released his debut album, “This Far South,” on June 23, under the guidance of industry veterans and close friends, Grammy-winning producer and engineer Gena Johnson and singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly. The pair first co-conspired about helping to launch Prine's potential future career, before co-signing, and then eventually co-producing his new record.

“I still remember the phone call,” he said, “And I remember that day, I was like, ‘OK, if I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it,’ you know? I'm gonna like, full send – just give my all.”

Prine said that’s when he jumped into the then-foreign process of making an album, Johnson and Kelly “writing furiously” at his side, and learning to become more comfortable in his own body and mind.

“I'm forever grateful for them,” he said, “because they wanted to spend their love and their time on me to get me where I am now.”

Johnson, a Mankato, Minnesota native currently based in Nashville, has done it all. A record producer, audio engineer, mixing engineer, songwriter and vocalist in her own right, she's worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Zac Brown Band, Brandi Carlile, Britney Spencer, Jason Isbell and others.

But Johnson said it was recording with Prine that took on a different significance, having worked closely with his late father, country-folk music legend John Prine.

“John is one of those artists that you put a microphone in front of and you're recording before the microphones are even plugged in,” she said. “With Tommy, it was fun because nobody had ever heard him before. He hadn't had anything recorded. So we really had the opportunity to just play and experiment.”

Having never been in a studio – at least to record himself – Prine welcomed the opportunity to explore his talent and lean into an unabashed vulnerability. The album came together over the span of five days in Johnson's home studio, where she, Kelly and a backing band helped to bring Prine's stories about life, to life.



“Every day, he was like a sponge and he just soaked up every single thing,” Johnson said. “He would come back and it was like, I swear, it was like he had five years more experience.”

Johnson said Prine’s openness in both experience and experiment in the making of This Far South allowed them to "play outside the lines a lot.” In the end, she said, each track on the album is "really true to him.”