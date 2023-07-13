Nowhere to go but up for Tommy Prine with debut album, 'This Far South'
Artist Tommy Prine is bringing his tour to 7th Street Entry, where he'll share stories of life and loss, including the death of his father, folk legend John Prine.
Emma Delevante
When it comes to making a career out of playing music, 27-year-old singer-songwriter Tommy Prine is still relatively new at getting his show on the road.
“It was kind of like the absolute bottom of the list of things that I had even considered,” Prine said. “Not because I didn't think that I wanted to, it's just that I didn't think I could – and like it.”
Like all of us, Prine has seen a lot of ups and downs over the course of the last few years, the exact timeline, version and extent of which, brought him exactly to where he is today.
Arguably, Prine is exactly where he’s supposed to be, and by most accounts, the only argument happened between Prine and himself.
“When you see it on the ground every day, it’s like, ‘I don’t know if this is a mountain I want to climb.’”
Well, Prine has climbed that mountain. But he admits he couldn't have done it without a little nudge.
“They're like, ‘You need to grow up, dude, and be an artist because we know that's what you should be,’” Prine said. “I finally came around…and I’m glad I did.”
this far south:
Prine released his debut album, “This Far South,” on June 23, under the guidance of industry veterans and close friends, Grammy-winning producer and engineer Gena Johnson and singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly. The pair first co-conspired about helping to launch Prine's potential future career, before co-signing, and then eventually co-producing his new record.
“I still remember the phone call,” he said, “And I remember that day, I was like, ‘OK, if I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it,’ you know? I'm gonna like, full send – just give my all.”
Prine said that’s when he jumped into the then-foreign process of making an album, Johnson and Kelly “writing furiously” at his side, and learning to become more comfortable in his own body and mind.
“I'm forever grateful for them,” he said, “because they wanted to spend their love and their time on me to get me where I am now.”
Johnson, a Mankato, Minnesota native currently based in Nashville, has done it all. A record producer, audio engineer, mixing engineer, songwriter and vocalist in her own right, she's worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Zac Brown Band, Brandi Carlile, Britney Spencer, Jason Isbell and others.
But Johnson said it was recording with Prine that took on a different significance, having worked closely with his late father, country-folk music legend John Prine.
“John is one of those artists that you put a microphone in front of and you're recording before the microphones are even plugged in,” she said. “With Tommy, it was fun because nobody had ever heard him before. He hadn't had anything recorded. So we really had the opportunity to just play and experiment.”
Having never been in a studio – at least to record himself – Prine welcomed the opportunity to explore his talent and lean into an unabashed vulnerability. The album came together over the span of five days in Johnson's home studio, where she, Kelly and a backing band helped to bring Prine's stories about life, to life.
“Every day, he was like a sponge and he just soaked up every single thing,” Johnson said. “He would come back and it was like, I swear, it was like he had five years more experience.”
Johnson said Prine’s openness in both experience and experiment in the making of This Far South allowed them to "play outside the lines a lot.” In the end, she said, each track on the album is "really true to him.”
“Gena was the first person to physically give me a space for my voice and my songwriting and guitar playing outside of my family, who I met because she had worked with my dad,” Prine said. “She's seen the whole thing and she really gets me, you know? I think that translated really well on the record.”
The experience:
According to Prine, “This Far South” chronicles a period of lived happiness, hardships and healing. Songs that had once been "very much behind multiple closed doors" are now out in the wide open.
Not spared were his feelings about the losses he's suffered in recent years. First, through “Letter to My Brother,” a song about the unexpected passing of his best friend to an overdose in 2017. There's also the ballad, “By the Way,” which lends tribute to his late father, who died from complications of COVID in 2020.
“It's been like a free therapist, basically,” Prine said. “I've always found it easier to write about things than to talk about them, and it's easier for me to talk about them if I write about them first — it's forcing you to peel back all the layers and get down to what it really is. I feel for me, that always adds clarity that I can't get through conversation.”
But the truth is, Prine is more accustomed to connection over conversation, anyway.
“It has been a kind of mind-blowing thing – the human connection part of it,” he said. “I always understood that that would be a part of it because of how much I've connected with other people's music, but seeing it for my own eyes is, I mean, it's been overwhelming in the most beautiful way.”
And while Prine also continues to channel a deep connection to his beloved late father, the release of his first LP is an indication that he's ready to forge ahead down his own path by staying focused and looking forward to his next chapter.
“I feel very supported and that is a really good feeling,” he said. “There'll be parallels if you look for them, but at the same time it’s like, different guy, different experiences."
Still, there’s no denying that for Prine, music has always been a part of the experience.
"I've always loved music," he said. "I'm very blessed to be able to do this."
Prine is currently on tour across the U.S. in support of “This Far South,” stopping in Minneapolis on Friday, July 14, for a show at 7th Street Entry. Singer-songwriter Jordan Smart starts the show at 9 p.m.
