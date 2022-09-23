Oktoberfest on tap at Luce Line Brewing

Saturday's party will feature games, contests, live music and lots of specialty beers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Luce Line Brewing Company is celebrating Oktoberfest this weekend.

The event is Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 10:00 p.m. at 12901 16th Ave. N. in Plymouth.

It features games, contests, live music and specialty beers including Luce Line's Oktoberfest release and an Extra Foggy Hazy IPA, along with food trucks, and much more.

The "Tapping of the Keg" will be at 4:00 p.m., and the ceremonial keg will be tapped by Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje and Deputy Mayor Ned Carroll.

A portion of the proceeds from Oktoberfest will benefit the Luce Line Foundation, which improves local parks and bike paths in the Plymouth community.