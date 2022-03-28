Oscars confrontation raises awareness for alopecia

"I think when it comes to society, women are judged by their hair and it's a deeper challenge when it comes to women of color," said Dr. Margareth Pierre-Louis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Actress Jada Pinkett Smith first revealed her alopecia diagnosis in 2018, and since then, she's been embracing the challenges of the condition.

But a confrontation at Sunday night's Oscar ceremony, stemming from a joke centered around her hair condition, ignited an important conversation.

Dr. Pierre-Louis, the Medical Director and founder of Twin Cities Dermatology Center, knows this all too well.

"Women of color tend to wear extensions and braids, even I wear braids because I personally have my own alopecia, and the comments that gentleman made, they're not surprising to me in any way," said Dr. Pierre-Louis.

About of a third of women will suffer some form of hair loss in their lives, according to Harvard Medical School.

"There are many things that can cause it," said Dr. Charles Crutchfield, with Crutchfield Dermatology.

Dr. Charles Cruthchfield is a second generation physician who also has his own personal journey with hair loss.

"I've had chemotherapy and I lost all my hair, and I was bald for six months and my son has struggled with alopecia areata for most of his life," said Dr. Crutchfield.

Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune condition that results in unpredictable hair loss. A recent study, found that Black and Hispanic women in the US have a "significantly greater" chance of developing alopecia areata than their white counterparts.

While experts say hair loss can carry trauma for many, they say it's important to reach out for help.

"You're not alone," he said. "Sometimes we can make a huge difference."

There are treatments available, but the best bet is to reach out to a dermatologist for a diagnosis.

