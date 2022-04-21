'A Night to Remember' pays tribute to Prince on the anniversary of his death

On the sixth anniversary of Prince's death, collaborator Liv Warfield will take the stage for this charity event.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — On April 21, the anniversary of the death of legendary musician Prince, Paisley Park is hosting a special sold-out concert with one of the artist's collaborators, Liv Warfield.

Warfield joined the "New Power Generation" in 2009, following the self-release of her first album "Embrace Me" in 2006. Her sound is an homage to Nina Simone, Etta James, Sade, Tina Turner, and Mary J. Blige, and is described as "alternative soul with a lil' bit of Rock 'n' Roll."

"A Night to Remember" will start Thursday night at 7:30 in Chanhassen at Prince's former estate, Paisley Park. The proceeds from the event will be donated to a Minneapolis charity promoting the advancement of underprivileged youth, according to the event's website.

Ticketholders will need to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test taken in the prior 72 hours at the door.

More information about this one-night event is available at the Paisley Park website.