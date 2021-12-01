Paisley Park plans pandemic reopening

Prince's private estate is set to reopen Friday, Jan. 15, with updates and new winter hours

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — After closing the doors during the pandemic, Paisley Park, Prince's creative haven, is ready to reopen for the public.

Starting Friday, Jan. 15th, guests will be welcomed into Paisley Park Thursday through Sunday, opening at 9 a.m. According to a press release, one of the biggest changes to Paisley Park is a redesign in the retail area. The park said they have "implemented health and safety protocols to ensure a comfortable experience."

Other measures are being taken to ensure the safety of everyone visiting the park. Guests will be asked to answer a short questionnaire about their health and possible COVID symptoms when they arrive, and will required to wear a mask while inside. Masks will be available for purchase with a credit card. A distance of six feet will be maintained between tour guides and guests.

Tours will be held in smaller groups, in accordance with Minnesota's COVID restrictions, with groups at 25% of their previous size.

Paisley Park has stopped accepting cash at this time, opting instead for all purchases on premise to be made with a credit card.

More information about Paisley Park's COVID safety plan can be found here.

Tickets for tours of the Chanhassen mansion are available for purchase online.

Paisley Park was the home and recording studio where Prince lived until his passing in 2016. The estate now functions as a museum and performance space.