Ageless Rudd is 'lit' in new video begging millennials to 'mask up'

ST. LOUIS — The coming of age teen film "Clueless" came out in 1995, and for many, it was the first time they ever saw the then 26-year-old actor Paul Rudd. Well, today in 2020, Rudd is still 26 and taking advantage of his non-aging abilities to try and give everyone a clue.

Apparently, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was looking for a creative way to get his message through to his state's younger population, and because Rudd is famous for never growing old, the now 51-year-old was a perfect choice.

That's because Rudd is a "certified young person" and is "lit" according to my 16-year-old. The message is this, millennials need to wear masks because of COVID-19.

"Yo, what up, dogs," opens Rudd in the video posted on Gov. Cuomo's and First We Feast's social media pages Monday.

Rudd is all in, wearing a hoodie, headphones, carrying a skateboard and sometimes plays electric guitar as he implores millennials to mask up.

You'll also pick up some valuable new lingo: "So, fam, let’s real talk. Masks, they’re totally beast. So, slide that into your DMs and Twitch it."





