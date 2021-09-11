KARE in the Air: Barn Bluff and historic Red Wing

From the mid-nineteenth century to the present the natural rise has looked down on Red Wing as it transformed into a center of travel, industry and tourism.

RED WING, Minn. — Barn Bluff is considered one of the best known natural features along the upper Mississippi River. The City of Red Wing's website says it is significant for its geology, and also its association with prehistoric and native peoples.

The bluff is considered sacred by the Dakota people because it is the site of burial mounds.

From the mid-nineteenth century to the present the natural rise has looked down on the Mississippi River city as it transformed into a center of travel, industry, tourism and recreation.

As for Barn Bluff itself, it looms 340 feet high with views of the Mississippi on one side, and Red Wing on the other. It is host to four trails that cater to hikers of all abilities, but caution is urged for all due to loose rocks, steep slopes, and vertical drops.

Hikers are told to proceed at their own risk, and all children should be accompanied by an adult.

There are all kinds of things to do in Red Wing after you're done hiking the bluff, from boat rides, jaunts along the river walk or shopping the historic downtown district.

The historic St. James Hotel is also worth a visit. It opened in 1875 and has hosted some famous guests, from Mark Twain to Bob Dylan... and as you may know, it's said to be haunted.

