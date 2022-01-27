KARE in the Air: Centennial Lakes skating ponds

The three main ponds at the Edina retail center are connected by meandering canals, creating a 10-acre skating space.

EDINA, Minn. — As the Land of 10,000 Lakes (more like 11,842, but who's counting) it should be pretty easy to find a frozen sheet of ice to skate on, right?

While ice might not be in short supply, some skating venues are better than others, and the rinks at Centennial Lakes in Edina are near the top of the list.

In this installment of our KARE in the Air drone series, we take you above one of the most popular places to lace em' up in the Twin Cities metro. Centennial Lakes actually boasts three separate skating ponds, connected by narrow, meandering canals. All told, there are about 10 acres of ice to glide across.

Skaters especially enjoy the space at night, surrounded by city lights twinkling in the darkness of a winter sky.

While there are skates to rent for an $8 fee, those who have their own can enjoy a crisp winter night without having to drop a penny. You might want to bring a couple of bucks along, however, as there is hot cocoa available on site.

Centennial Lakes will be open until mid-February, although the weather could impact a closing date.

Watch more KARE in the Air: