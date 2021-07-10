KARE in the Air: Gooseberry Falls

Gooseberry Falls is a series of three waterfalls along the Gooseberry River, dropping some 90 feet to reach the shores of Lake Superior.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Our KARE in the Air drone series continues its North Shore tour with a stop over a location that is definitely a fan favorite: Gooseberry Falls. You'll find the state park of the same name on scenic Highway 61, about 13 miles northeast of Two Harbors.

Visit Minnesota says Gooseberry Falls State Park is the most popular stop on the North Shore, attracting more than 1 million people each year. And there's plenty of reasons why: The DNR says there are a number of scenic overlooks that offer outstanding views of Lake Superior, more than 225 species of birds due to the fact the park is on the North Shore flyway, and lots of aspen trees, with leaves hitting their peak right now.

In an unusual twist, the usually-strong flowing falls completely dried up this summer due to Minnesota's severe drought.

By the way, because the falls are part of Gooseberry Falls State Park, we did get special permission to fly our drone here.