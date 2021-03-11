KARE in the Air: Kerfoot Canopy Tour zipline

HENDERSON, Minnesota — The latest installment of KARE in the Air takes us over an adventurous space in the Minnesota River Valley, where our drone isn't the only thing flying.
Kerfoot Canopy Tours is located near the town of Henderson, and features a zipline that allows guests to fly through the tree tops.
The view is always great, but fall serves up a special treat: Visitors can take in the colors while zipping across 14 different lines strung up to 175 feet above the ground.
If there's an iconic or beautiful Minnesota spot you'd like us to fly over, reach out to us on any of our social media platforms.