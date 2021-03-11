KARE in the Air: Kerfoot Canopy Tour zipline

Talk about a way to take in the colors! Our drone flew over the Kerfoot Canopy Tour ziplines, capturing adventurous souls zipping through Minnesota's fall beauty.

HENDERSON, Minnesota — The latest installment of KARE in the Air takes us over an adventurous space in the Minnesota River Valley, where our drone isn't the only thing flying.

Kerfoot Canopy Tours is located near the town of Henderson, and features a zipline that allows guests to fly through the tree tops.

The view is always great, but fall serves up a special treat: Visitors can take in the colors while zipping across 14 different lines strung up to 175 feet above the ground.

Check out the other stops on our Minnesota River Valley fall colors tour, or any of the more than 40 amazing drone videos by visiting the KARE in the Air landing page.