KARE in the Air: Paul Bunyan Trail

Our summer drone series takes us over the longest paved bike trail in Minnesota, running 120 miles between Brainerd and Bemidji.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Looking for a "last blast of summer" biking adventure?

Our KARE in the Air drone series takes us over the longest state trail in Minnesota.

The Paul Bunyan Trail system stretches 120 miles, weaving through the northcentral part of the state from Crow Wing State Park just south of Brainerd to Lake Bemidji State Park in Bemidji. The terrain of the Paul Bunyan Trail ranges from heavily wooded to flat and open to hilly and scenic. The variety makes it perfect for any level of bike rider.

People who pedal the paved trail talk about stopping at the small towns along the way, trying out different hotels and sampling the local restaurants.

And the fun doesn't stop when the snow flies. In the winter months snowmobilers use the Paul Bunyan as their route to adventure.