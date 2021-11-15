KARE in the Air: Sugar Loaf

Sugar Loaf is a rocky limestone formation that towers some 580 feet above Lake Winona, a former channel of the Mississippi River as it winds through Winona County.

WINONA, Minn. — If you see some incredibly sweet shots in the latest installment of our drone series KARE in the Air... there's good reason.

You're looking at Sugar Loaf, a rocky limestone formation that towers some 580 feet above Lake Winona, a former channel of the Mississippi River as it winds through Winona County.

The local historical society says it was originally called "Wapasha's Cap"... after a hat favored by a local Dakota chief.

Euro-Americans named it Sugar Loaf, thinking the bluff looked like a loaf of sugar you could get at the general store.

Originally formed as a byproduct of quarrying, the bluff has become Winona's best known and most iconic landmarks. The limestone mined from the cliff was used as trim for some of the city's historic buildings, and as ornamental decoration for sidewalks.

Hiking trails along its newly-updated front side of Sugar Loaf bluff offer adventure seekers a unique vantage point to see the city.

