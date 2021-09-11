KARE in the Air: Winona on the Mississippi

Winona sits on the Mississippi River in the heart of bluff country. One, a 575-foot overlook in Garvin Heights Park, provides a view that stretches 20 to 30 miles.

WINONA, Minn. — We continue our tour of Minnesota's river communities with a drone's eye look at Winona.

Kare in the Air takes us two hours south of the Twin Cities to a historic town nearly surrounded by water.

According to the state tourism wing, Explore Minnesota, because the Mississippi delivered great wealth to the area during the time Winona was settled you'll see some unusually lavish buildings. Among them is the community's elaborate basilica, dedicated on Thanksgiving day, 1895.

Many of those buildings even have stained glass windows made by Tiffany, leading some to dub Winona the 'stained glass capital of the United States.

There is also a unique community of boat houses (not houseboats), structures literally built on barrels or pontoons that float up and down with the level of the mighty Mississippi.

