KARE in the Air: Corn harvest

Despite early season rains and a drive summer in parts of the state, farmers are reporting average to well-above average yields.

SCOTT COUNTY, Minnesota — Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a bird's-eye view of this season's harvest in Scott County.

Endurance Farms is located near Belle Plaine and is part of CHS, the nation's largest farmer-owned cooperative and is based out of Inver Grove Heights.

Much of their crop will be loaded on a barge and shipped down the Mississippi River to export markets via the Gulf of Mexico.