KARE in the Air: Enger Tower in Duluth

The port city of Duluth offers plenty of great views, and one of the best sightlines is offered by a stone tower that sits on a bluff above Lake Superior.

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth may be the most picturesque city in Minnesota, luring visitors from all over the world to take in Lake Superior, the legendary lift bridge and other amazing natural sites.

Our KARE in the Air drone series features one of the best viewpoints to take in all the scenery. Enger Tower sits high above Lake Superior and Duluth's West End on a site once known as Grand Mountain.

The octagonal tower is five stories high, made of native stone gathered from the site it was built on. Unglazed window openings look out in every direction for a 360 degree viewing experience. A refurbishing of the lower in 2011 included the installation of 25 LED lights that can be programmed in different colors for different occasions. For example, Enger Tower was bathed in purple in April of 2016 following the unexpected death of Prince.

Surrounding the tower are a number of gardens and greenspace that make it a popular place for picnics and events like weddings.

Explore Minnesota says the tower and the park it sits in are named after neighborhood furniture dealer Bert Enger, a Norwegian immigrant who donated the money to purchase land for the park and adjoining golf course in 1921.

When Enger passed in 1931 his will included more money for the park’s development, and eight years later Enger Tower was constructed in his honor.

Zenith City Press shares that in June of 1939, Crown Prince Olav of Norway and his wife Princess Martha traveled to Duluth to dedicate the tower to the memory of Bert Enger. A crowd estimated at 5,000 gathered to hear speeches by the Norwegian royals and local dignitaries, and honor Enger's generosity and commitment to community.

