KARE in the Air: Hull Rust Mine

Known to some locals as "The Grand Canyon of the North," the sprawling complex is the largest open pit iron mining operation in Minnesota.

HIBBING, Minn. — Minnesotans sometimes take flack as so-called "flatlanders," allegedly living in a state without much variety in elevation.

Apparently, those casting blame haven't been to Hibbing, home to the Hull Rust Mahoning Mine, which is also the focus of KARE in the Air.

Dubbed "The Grand Canyon of the North" by some, the mining complex spreads out over nearly 5,000 acres of canyons, plateaus and other interesting geographic features carved out by miners in search of iron ore. Mining operations began on the site in 1896.

The village of Hibbing sprouted up to support the miners and their families, but as the search for iron ore grew more land was required for the mine. In 1918, expansion forced residents to move all the buildings in the northern part of town approximately two miles to make room for the growing mine.

At its peak in the 1940s, the Hull Rust Mine website says the operation produced as much as one-quarter of all the ore mined in the U.S.

Here are some interesting facts about the mine to impress your friends:

The maximum length of the pit is 8 miles, east to west.

The maximum width of the open pit is 3.5 miles, north to south.

More than 1.4 billion tons of earth has been moved from the Hull Rust site, about the equivalent of digging a narrow tunnel from Minnesota through the center of the Earth, and out the side.

Most weeks around 11 am, Hibbing Taconite fires a blast to break iron ore and rock.



There's a lot more to learn about the Hull Mahoning Rust Mine, and you're in luck - and a new information center is set to open in the spring in an effort to enhance tourism in the region.

