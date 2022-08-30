KARE in the Air: Sunflowers in Isanti

For the next few days an Isanti County garden center is Minnesota's epicenter for sunflowers, inviting visitors to walk a circle trail and soak in the beauty.

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. — There is a fading beauty to Minnesota summer as August gasps its last, the days get shorter and fall paves the way for winter's cold heart.

Fear not, there is still time left to get out and enjoy summer's swan song, at places like The Green Barn Garden Center in Isanti. There, the center's fabulous sunflower field is in full bloom, and KARE in the Air is giving you a spectacular view.

Folks at Green Barn planted five crops interspersed with each other, so blooms rotate for better and more consistent viewing. One of the later plantings is absolutely spectacular right now, and will be for the next few days.

The sunflower field welcomes visitors to walk a circular trail through the field to take photos, and props like stairways, a bright yellow sunflower harvester tractor and painted piano are there to add an unusual backdrop for your images.

Green Barn expects that the sunflower field will be open through Sept. 4. Admission is $6, with children 5 and under getting in free of charge.

