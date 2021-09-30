KARE in the Air: Lax Lake leafscape

The DNR says the colors on Lax Lake are between 75 and 100 percent of peak right now... so the looking should be ideal for leaf lovers over the next several days.

LAX LAKE, Minn. — Minnesota's usually fabulous fall colors are predicted to be a bit muted this year due to the drought of 2021, but even in down year leafscapes on the North Shore are spectacular.

Our KARE in the Air drone series takes us over Lax Lake, just north of Beaver Bay and a stone's throw from Tettegouche State Park.

The Minnesota Department of National Resources (DNR) says the colors there are between 75 and 100 percent of peak right now... so the looking should be ideal for leaf lovers over the next several days.

A little history on Lax Lake itself... it was named after the Waxlax family, who arrived from Sweden in 1894, with the first homestead being built on the lake in 1907.

Lax Lake comprises 295 acres with just over 3 miles of shoreline. The deepest areas of the lake are 35 feet deep and walleye, pike, bass, crappies, bluegills and yellow perch can all be found by patient anglers. One side of the shoreline on Lax lake is mostly undeveloped and backs up to Tettegouche.