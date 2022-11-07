KARE in the Air: Longest fishing pier in Minnesota

The Dower Lake fishing pier is 612 feet long, offering plenty of room to toss a line in... or, just sit and watch the world around you.

Example video title will go here for this video

STAPLES, Minn. — Looking to do some fishing this summer but don't have a boat?

Don't sweat it... we know a place where there is PLENTY of room to wet a line, without being elbow to elbow with fellow anglers.

This installment of KARE in the Air takes us to Dower Lake, about 30 miles west of Brainerd in Todd County near Staples. There, you'll find the longest fishing pier in Minnesota. We're talking 612 feet, straight out into the lake.

You can toss a line over the rail and stand, or take a load off and fish from one of the comfy benches. Dower Lake is just 84 acres but has a wide variety of species, everything from bullhead to bluegill and largemouth bass to northern pike and walleye.

The pier is part of the larger Dower Lake Recreation Area, home to dozens of camping sites, disc golf, sand volleyball courts and more.

Remember, if you have an iconic location or landmark you'd like us to fly the KARE 11 drone over, reach out to us on any of our social media platforms.

Watch more KARE in the Air:

Check out amazing drone video of Minnesota's most beautiful and iconic spots in our YouTube playlist: