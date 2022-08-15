KARE in the Air: Maplewood's Bruentrup Heritage Farm

The land originally owned by the Bruentrups was sold to developers years ago, but preservationists saved the farm buildings and moved them to city-owned land.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our drone tour of Minnesota's iconic and beautiful sights continues with a flight over a historic family farm that now sits smack dab in the middle of civilization.

KARE in the Air is on a "barn-hopping" tour, and this stop takes us to the Bruentrup Heritage Farm in Maplewood, a piece of history that started as a 40-acre wedding gift to William Bruentrup and his bride Ida Wagner in 1891. They kept buying up land until the farm reached a total of 175 acres.

The City of Maplewood says four generations of the family farmed the land along White Bear Avenue before it was sold to developers, including the plot where Maplewood Mall now stands.



Members of the Maplewood Historical Society recognized the value of some of the farm buildings, and in 1999 arranged to have them saved and moved to a 2 1/2 acre lot owned by the city. The old farm house, barn, granary, machine shed and metal foundry now play host to children's educational programs, exhibits and special events like weddings.

The city also set aside 25 acres of open space that surrounds the farmstead.

If you'd like to check it out, the Bruentrup Farm is located on County Road D, two blocks east of Maplewood Mall.

