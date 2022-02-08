KARE in the Air: Drought reduces Minnehaha Falls to a trickle

Even with low water flow, the rocky outcropping at the end of Minnehaha Creek is spectacular, "a striking wilderness waterfall in an urban setting."

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Want a stark indication of just how dry our summer has been?

Images from our KARE in the Air drone show water spilling down Minnehaha Falls in southeast Minneapolis is more of a trickle than the usual rush, due to a significant drought impacting the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota.

We're told that Minnehaha Creek is low and really dry all the way west to Gray's Bay Dam at the outlet of Lake Minnetonka.

Concerns about the level of the big lake due to drought have resulted in less water being released to the creek by a human-controlled dam.

If there is a positive to all this, it's that lower creek flow does allow visitors a better look at the natural rock formations behind the falls.

Explore Minnesota describes Minnehaha Falls as "a striking wilderness waterfall in an urban setting." It is the centerpiece of a Minneapolis park that is among the oldest and most popular in the city, drawing an estimated 885,000 visitors each year.

It is also worth nothing that a special permit is required to fly drones over Minnehaha Falls.

Watch more KARE in the Air: