KARE in the Air: Minnesota Museum of Mining in Chisholm

The museum tells the story of mining in northern Minnesota with giant trucks, steam shovels, drills and trains used to transport iron ore.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHISHOLM, Minn. — The purpose of a museum is to collect, display, interpret and preserve items that have artistic, cultural or scientific significance.

Our drone series KARE in the Air recently visited the Minnesota Museum of Mining in Chisholm, a destination that certainly fits the bill.

Said to be the only collection of its type in the country, the Minnesota Museum of Mining tells the story of an industry that was essential to earning a living on the Iron Range. It tells that story with giant trucks, steam shovels, drills and trains used to transport iron ore.

There's even a replica underground mine visitors can experience, allowing them to walk in the shoes of the men and women who gathered iron ore that became steel used to construct buildings and forge weaponry used in global conflicts to protect America's freedom.

The iron mining industry began on the Range at the turn of the 20th century, and at one time there were more than 100 mining pit operations in the area.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more KARE in the Air: