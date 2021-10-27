KARE in the Air: Minnesota River Valley late fall color

Our drone series takes us over the scenic valley, where the beautiful but muted leaves are a telltale sign that winter is on the doorstep.

LE SUEUR, Minn. — Fall's last gasp offers a different type of beauty, more like a sigh than the WOW offered by Minnesota's leaves at their peak.

The latest installment of our KARE in the Air drone series takes us over the scenic Minnesota River Valley for a sweeping view of what late fall looks like.

If you haven't ventured to that part of the state, this vista is about 45 minutes south of the Twin Cities between Belle Plaine and Le Sueur.