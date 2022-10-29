KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

The Renaissance Festival has grown into the largest of its kind in the United States, according to the festival's website.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down.

Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.