KARE in the Air: Musical Minneapolis murals

Our drone series takes us over a pair of extra large tributes to home state dudes-done-good.

MINNEAPOLIS — When it comes to musical icons, Bob Dylan and Prince are about as big as they come.

So it figures that any tribute to these Minnesota-grown musicians would have to be big... REALLY big.

Cue the KARE 11 drone, that takes us up for a birds-eye view of a pair of murals featuring the offbeat songwriter from Hibbing, and the funky phenom who grew up on the north side of Minneapolis.

We begin with the newest, a giant mural dedicated to Prince Rogers Nelson that was just completed this summer by a noted street painter from Florida. Hiero Veiga was picked from a pool of 60 painters across the globe, and his work graces Parking Ramp A downtown, just steps from the venue the Purple One made famous... First Avenue.

The mural depicts Prince in three phases of his life, based on old photos provided by the artist.

Now on to Mr. Bob. According to "Everyday Wanderer, " the Dylan mural was inspired by one of his most political and iconic songs - The times they are a changin' - reflecting a generation dedicated to advancing civil rights and ending the Vietnam War. It was painted by Eduardo Kobra.

A full five stories tall, the Dylan mural was created in the fall of 2015 as a privately commissioned work. At one time it was the most Instagrammed image in the state of Minnesota.

