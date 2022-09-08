KARE in the Air 'barn hops' over Schiltgen farms in Lake Elmo

Our drone series delivers a nod to Minnesota's agricultural legacy with an overhead look at an iconic 1910 barn that still serves as an anchor of Lake Elmo.

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Barns are a time-honored part of Minnesota's landscape.

And this summer... KARE in the Air is going "barn hopping."

First stop and the subject of this installment of our ongoing drone series is the North Star Farm Barn in Lake Elmo.

This is no ordinary barn... it's a famous landmark for the city, having appeared for years in advertisements, and as the star of Lake Elmo's city letterhead and website.

Washington County Historical Society says the dairy herd that once called this farm (and this barn) home was one of the main suppliers for Frank Mars and the Milky Way candy bar, created in Minneapolis in 1923.

The Schiltgen family, which purchased the property in 1942, operated the farm and at one point it stretched for 350 acres across Lake Elmo. But as the community developed and prices jumped, parcels of the farm were sold off until just 123 acres remained.

In 2020 a deal was struck to sell that plot to developers as well, with the agreement that the 1910 main barn would be preserved.

