KARE in the Air: Stoney Brook Farms vies for world's largest corn maze

FOLEY, Minn. — Forgive us this once, but the latest installment of our drone series KARE in the Air is a little bit... well... corny.

Take a look at what may soon be recognized as the largest corn maze in the world. The owners of Stoney Brook Farms went all out this year after finding out someone in California - yep, California - holds the current record in the Guinness World Records book.

Farm boss Brad Chmielewski figures that particular honor belongs in the Midwest, so the third generation vegetable farm transformed a whopping 110 acres into 32 miles of pathways for visitors to get lost in. It's so doggone big that the KARE drone couldn't get high enough to get it all in one shot.

The maze opened Sept. 10, and is likely to draw in record crowds as well, if folks aren't scared away by the Halloween characters carved in the maze. We're talking all the legends: Freddie Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, Michael Meyers, and the Chucky doll.

The farm turned in the proper paperwork to the folks at the Guinness World Records Ltd., but are still waiting to hear back if they are now the biggest.

“Farming is always an adventure from one day to the next. You never know what you're going to be doing,” Mark recently told KARE 11. “I guess that's why we like it."

