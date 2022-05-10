KARE in the Air: The Music Wall

Our ongoing drone series takes us above a classic from downtown Minneapolis, conceived to cover up a drab brick wall and make it something of... note.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Form meets function in tonight's KARE in the Air, and the result is a downtown Minneapolis mural worth note-ing.

Back in the 1970s, this building was the home of Schmitt Music, and according to Everyday Wanderer, a store employee was tasked with finding a "visually appealing" piece of sheet music that would look great when blown up big enough to dress up the store's plain brick wall.

This is what that worker came up with: a piano piece written by French composer Maurice Ravel called “Gaspard de la Nuit.” The section depicted on the building comes from the third movement, called “Scarbo.”

That being said, the Schmidt Music Mural may be most famous as a backdrop for an iconic photo of a young Prince, circa 1977. Lizzo paid tribute to both Prince and the iconic wall by standing in front of it during her 2018 music video for "Boys."

While it was up, the KARE drone diverted to a different downtown location for those with an insatiable appetite for big art. On the side of the classic German restaurant known as Gluek's, you'll find a dreamy scene that is actually... from Venice. It depicts the canals of the city on water, appropriate since it adorns a city filled with a number of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes.

Watch more KARE in the Air: