KARE in the Air: William O'Brien State Park on the St. Croix River

The ultra-popular park is known for its spectacular hiking and great views of the river.

MARINE ON ST CROIX, Minn. — You don't need to travel far from civilization to "get away from it all."

Case in point: William O'Brien State Park, a popular refuge less than an hour from the heart of the Twin Cities.

Visitors to William O'Brien will find more than 16 miles of hiking trails with spectacular views of the St. Croix River, many of them winding through pines that are more than 100 years old. Some of those hikers return when winter comes, their cross country skis in tow.

If hiking isn't your bag, there are plenty of sites for camping and three cabins available for rent, but the waiting list tends to be a bit long. The St. Croix offers fishing and canoeing opportunities, but just sitting around a campfire admiring the scenery is OK too.