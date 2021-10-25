Will Prince be the 164th person to receive the country's highest civilian honor?

The Congressional medal is one of the highest honor a civilian can receive, with only 163 awarded since 1776.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's Congressional delegation on Monday is introducing a resolution to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to pop superstar Prince Rogers Nelson, citing his "indelible mark on Minnesota and American culture."

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) introduced legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Prince Rogers Nelson. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) and Representatives Angie Craig (D-MN), Dean Phillips (D-MN), Betty McCollum (D-MN), Pete Stauber (R-MN), Tom Emmer (R-MN), Jim Hagedorn (R-MN), and Michelle Fischbach (D-MN) are the authors of the bill.

“Like so many, I grew up with Prince’s music. I was always proud to say he was from Minnesota,” Klobuchar said. “The world is a whole lot cooler because Prince was in it -- he touched our hearts, opened our minds, and made us want to dance. With this legislation, we honor his memory and contributions as a composer, performer, and music innovator. Purple reigns in Minnesota today and every day because of him.”

The medal is one of the nation's highest civilian honors. It was first awarded to George Washington in 1776, and other recipients include Rosa Parks, Mother Teresa, the Tuskegee Airmen and the Dalai Lama.

“Prince is a Minnesota icon,” Omar said. “I remember when I first came to America being captivated by Prince’s music and impact on the culture. He showed that it was okay to be a short, Black kid from Minneapolis and still change the world. He not only changed the arc of music history; he put Minneapolis on the map. Places like First Avenue, Uptown are landmarks because of Prince. I am proud to introduce this resolution to give Prince the recognition he deserves.”

Prince, whose hits include "Little Red Corvette," "Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," died in 2016.