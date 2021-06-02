Renowned Minnesota pianist named official Steinway Artist

Last April, KARE caught up with Nachito Herrera after a battle with COVID-19 that nearly killed him. Now he's recognized as an official Steinway Artist

MINNESOTA, USA — If you're looking for a little more music this weekend, you have an opportunity to check out a beloved local musician online.

Renowned pianist, Nachito Herrera, was just named an official Steinway Artist. It’s a rare designation and one he celebrated with a special performance and conversation with Schmitt Music from his home in Minnesota. It's available to watch online right now, and it's just the latest incredible chapter in his story.

