135th Saint Paul Winter Carnival opens Thursday

Most of the events, located across the city, are free to the public.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — A drive-thru ice sculpture park, a virtual run and more are on display Thursday as the 135th annual Saint Paul Winter Carnival kicks off Jan. 28 and goes though Feb. 7.

As with many other events during the pandemic, there have been some adjustments in this year's celebration.

The Ice Carving Competition and the Snow Sculpture Contest have been rolled into one event and moved to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to be viewed drive-thru style.

The Ice Fishing Tournament is also digitized this year, with anglers photographing, measuring and recording their catches through an app.

Many of the events you've come to know and love can be viewed from the comfort of your cozy couch this year. Virtual Family Days are being held each Saturday during the celebration, on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.

The Securian Financial Winter Run is offering an in-person 5K race and a virtual race at 5K, 10K or half-marathon intervals that can be completed wherever and whenever you choose.