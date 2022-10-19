Underwater pumpkin carving is back at Mall of America

The dives begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Fridays and Sundays from Oct. 21 through Oct. 30.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Sea Life at Mall of America is bringing back their Underwater Pumpkin Carving event during MEA weekend.

Unfortunately, not everyone can dive. But kids and adults alike can enjoy watching while aquarium divers dressed up as pirates show off their pumpkin carving, underwater jokes and sword fighting skills surrounded by curious sea creatures.

Some of the aquatic creatures floating through the ocean tunnel will even get a little treat. Both Seemore, the green sea turtle, and the bamboo sharks will receive a lettuce-stuffed pumpkin.

A Pirate Treasure Hunt will also be available to guests of Sea Life, featuring a map that guides you through the 1.3 million gallons of water filled with sea creatures and treasure galore.

Spectators will be able to catch the underwater Halloween-themed dive show starting at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 21 through 30.

The Pirate Treasure Hunt event is already open to the public daily, and runs through Halloween.

Find tickets and more information here.

