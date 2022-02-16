Senate proposes legalization of sports betting in Minnesota

Lawmakers have teamed up for a bipartisan push to legalize sports betting in the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Republican and Democratic Minnesota legislators rolled out a new plan to legalize sports betting in the state.

Senators Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes), Karla Bigham (DFL- Cottage Grove), Julia Coleman (R- Waconia), Karin Housley (R- Stillwater), and Mark Koran (R- Chisago) announced their support of the latest sports gambling push at a news conference on Wednesday.

Similar efforts have been done in recent years but have failed.

This latest plan, the legislators hope, will be successful in the session with the support of local tribes.

The proposal will allow for in-person sports betting at tribal casinos, racetracks and online gaming through vendors licensed by the tribes, according to the release.

The lawmakers say Minnesota is the only state in our region not allowing sports betting.

Thirty-three states have legalized sports gambling, up from 19 a year ago.

"It's time to move Minnesota forward. We are an island in the Midwest and not the tropical kind," Senator Chamberlain said in a news release. "This proposal is good for tribes, it's good for tracks, and most importantly, it gives Minnesotans gaming options at brick & mortar locations and online vendors. It respects the Tribal Nations and provides a revenue stream to the state. There is no reason we shouldn't start with this proposal and see it through to the end."

The lawmakers say the revenue from online gaming would be taxed by the state.

If the proposal is signed into law this year, it could go into effect in 2023, according to the release.

