This popular attraction is back for another season with added features and safety measures.

Enjoy a season of fresh air activities at Sever's! The 2020 fall festival, located in Shakopee, is now open and offers a variety of fun family events.

This year’s corn maze theme the Amazon will challenge guests to find pictures of “Explorer Sever” while reading fun facts about this year's maze theme on the signs labeled A to Z throughout the maze. As you navigate your map looking for "Explorer Sever," mark where you found him in your maze handout.

Then, visit SeversFallFestival.com/contest to enter your answer for a chance to win a $500 giftcard.

Of course, there's much more to do besides the maze. Families and guests can take part in any of these activities:

Obstacle Course: Physical challenges for the kids

Physical challenges for the kids See & Touch Exotic Animals and Enjoy a Wildlife Show

Live Music from the Blue Ox Jazz Babies

from the Blue Ox Jazz Babies GIANT Jumping Pillows: Kids (and adults!) love jumping on our giant inflatable pillows

Kids (and adults!) love jumping on our giant inflatable pillows Straw Sculptures & Installations

Tire Mountain: Let the kids roam and climb!

Let the kids roam and climb! Zip Lines: Zoom through the air

Zoom through the air Magic Shows from Magician Matt Dunn who will WOW kids and adults alike!

from Magician Matt Dunn who will WOW kids and adults alike! Pig Races: Watch pigs dash for the finish line of mini donuts

Watch pigs dash for the finish line of mini donuts Parakeet Landing: Get up close with dozens of parakeets

Get up close with dozens of parakeets Rainbow Playground: Enjoy the best backyard playgrounds

Enjoy the best backyard playgrounds Kidsdance Live Dances: America's Interactive DJs for kids!

America's Interactive DJs for kids! Straw Bale Maze: jump and dash through super-sized straw bales

jump and dash through super-sized straw bales Antique Tractors & Firetrucks

Additional activities include pony and camel rides, giant slides and hay rides! Food vendors are also on site offering sliced caramel apples, mini donuts and kettle corn.

Sever's is also offering some new features this year.The folks at Sever’s Fall Festival have teamed up with Minnesota artist, Brian Sobaski, to bring an innovative outdoor drive-thru storytime event to the festival grounds in Shakopee.

The curious adventure includes a 3/4 mile magical trail that winds through tree farms, cornfields, and rural prairie. Guests enjoy humorous rhymes, riddles, and large scale illustrations that give readers of all ages a whole new take on storytime.