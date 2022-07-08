Shawn Mendes postpones tour one night before show at Xcel Energy Center

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost."

ST PAUL, Minn. — On the eve of his concert at the Xcel Energy Center, singer Shawn Mendes says he's postponing all of his shows for three weeks.

Mendes tweeted out a statement saying he's postponing shows through July 29, saying, in part, "After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost." Mendes has been open about his struggles with anxiety in the past.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer was scheduled to perform at the Xcel as part of his "The Wonder: World Tour." Officials with the Xcel Energy Center say people who have purchased tickets can either hang onto them until a new date is announced or get a refund from wherever the tickets were purchased.

Sadly Shawn Mendes The Wonder Tour scheduled for July 9, 2022, at #MyXEC has been postponed.



Hang onto your tickets as they are still valid and you will be notified when a new date is announced. https://t.co/2xeaqncrka — Xcel Energy Center (@XcelEnergyCtr) July 9, 2022

Watch more local news: